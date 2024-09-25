One of the biggest storylines heading into the offseason will be whether or not Farhan Zaidi remains as the president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have been playing better as of late, after another disappointing season without making the postseason, it is clear that a change may be coming.

Zaidi addressed the speculation ahead of the Giants game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It's been a disappointing season even with this recent play and anytime you have a disappointing season it's my job to evaluate everything in my purview and it's (ownership's) job to evaluate everything in my purview, plus me,” Zaidi said. “I think that process is happening and I understand it. You look around baseball and there are other teams in the same boat as us that have playoff aspirations that didn't happen and they're trying to figure out what went wrong and how to be better, and I'm still very committed to that.”

It is unusual to see an executive be this honest about their job security. For Zaidi to give this clear of an indication that the Giants are pursuing other options shows how serious they are about making a potential change.

Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng and Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine were floated as potential replacement for Zaidi by MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday.

Why Farhan Zaidi is on the hot seat with the San Francisco Giants

The Giants have failed to make the postseason five out of six years under Zaidi's leadership. While the on-field product has left something to be desired, Zaidi's biggest issue has been his inability to get top free agents to sign with the Giants.

Zaidi and the Giants have reportedly been involved with almost every single top free agent over the last few seasons. From Aaron Judge, to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Zaidi has continued to fall just short in getting the best free agents to come play in San Francisco.

While the Giants have shown flashes this season and there has been progress, like with Blake Snell's elite second half and Matt Chapman's six-year extension, it may not be enough to save Zaidi's job.

If the Giants do indeed decide to move on, it would make sense for them to make the decision very quickly after the season finishes in order to be able to hit the ground running in free agency and in the trade market.