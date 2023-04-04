Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers fan who proposed on the field during the Dodgers’ opening weekend series has been suspended from Dodger Stadium for one year, per TMZ Sports.

Overall, the decision to propose on the field backfired in a number of ways for the fan. In addition to this ban, he was brutally tackled while doing the proposal. However, the girl he proposed to reportedly said yes, per Barstool Baseball.

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

Video via maze on Twitter.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was later revealed that the fan’s name is Ricardo Juarez, and he decided to propose at the stadium because of his love for the Dodgers, per the Los Angeles Times‘ Nathan Solis.

“My thought was that I would ask her from where we were sitting and, I don’t know, that maybe the cameras would look at me so that we would be on the big screen,” Juarez told the LA Times. He then explained why he decided to propose on the field. “Just show your wives that you love them. Tell them the truth, always fight, treat them with love and do everything for them, because well, she is the love of your life.”

This will certainly be a story for the ages for these Dodgers fans.

The Dodgers ultimately split their opening weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following their 2-2 start, though, LA roared back with a convincing 13-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. The Dodgers are now 3-2 as of this story’s publication. They will face the Rockies once again on Tuesday evening at 7:10 PM PST at Dodger Stadium.