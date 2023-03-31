MLB’s Opening Day went well for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Thursday night — and horribly wrong for a fan who rushed on the field to propose during a break in the game.

It seemed like a heartfelt moment when the eager gentleman scurried to the outfield in a Mookie Betts jersey and pulled out a ring, but the poor lad was brutally tackled by Dodgers’ security not long after making it onto the field:

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

The tackle certainly seemed a bit excessive, as the fan was clearly not causing any harm. Even Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was appalled by the takedown, throwing his hands in the air after multiple members of security mobbed the lovestruck fan.

Even Lourdes Gurriel Jr. couldn’t help but react to the tackle 😂pic.twitter.com/jP24wCjLLJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2023

Besides the proposal attempt that went horribly wrong, it was a great opening to the season for the 2023 Dodgers. Will Smith went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs, James Outman homered and Julio Urias got the victory in his first career Opening Day start.

Urias led the NL with a 2.16 ERA last season, and picked up right where he left off in 2023; the left-hander allowed four hits and two runs while striking out six over six innings.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” Urias said through a translator. “It was really special to me.”

The Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games in 2022, but lost to rival to rival San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. But the team’s gotten off to a good start in 2023, and it seems like everyone at Dodgers Stadium won on Thursday night except for the guy proposing.