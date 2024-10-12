The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLCS with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday. After the game, Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman was happily marveling over the team's effort this series, per MLB Network.

“Kiké was huge, Yamamoto, Teoscar adding on, Freeman said. Our pitching staff has … been absolutely incredible. This feels awesome.”

Freeman was productive in Game 5, following his absence from the previous game of the series. He hit a line-drive shot in his first at-bat of the game, but was left stranded on base. The Dodgers' pitching deserves a ton of the credit, as do Teoscar Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez who each hit solo home runs in a very quiet offensive game.

The Dodgers' deep lineup finally was able to get the franchise over the postseason hump. Yoshinobu Yamamoto fanned two batters in five innings pitched, and allowed just two hits. The Dodgers rallied around his tremendous start, and manager Dave Roberts did a great job rotating four additional pitchers. If the bullpen continues with these superb performances in the next series, Los Angeles is certainly going to wind up being a tough out.

Dodgers offense will improve in NLCS

The Dodgers were fortunate in Game 5. Seldom are they going to defeat a team with as much firepower as the Padres by only scoring twice. Shohei Ohtani went four-for-20 at the plate this series, which likely won't happen again. It's an encouraging sign to Dodgers fans that they have enough roster depth to win games, despite their best player's struggles.

Mookie Betts should also bounce back from his hitless outing in Game 5, after recording four total hits in the previous two games.

The New York Mets come to town on Sunday for Game 1 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.