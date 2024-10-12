Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is fired up after his team defeated the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. Los Angeles is headed to play the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series, following the team's win against San Diego Friday. Roberts delivered a locker room speech for the ages after the win.

“I've never believed in a group of men, more than I believe in you guys,” Roberts said to his team following the Padres win. “And more importantly, each one of you guys believes in each other.”

The Dodgers defeated San Diego Friday 2-0. Los Angeles has now held teams scoreless through 24 consecutive innings. The Dodgers are now eight wins away from taking home the World Series title.

“We fought, we didn't relent not one time, and I couldn't be happier for our ball club,” Roberts said to reporters after the game.

Dodgers needed everything they had to get past the Padres

San Diego pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination in the NLDS, but Los Angeles found a way to win. They relied heavily in Game 5 on pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who returned to the team from injury at the end of the regular season. Yamamoto pitched five innings in Game 5, and started the contest. He allowed no runs and just two hits.

Roberts said his team had each other's backs the whole way through this difficult NLDS.

“It’s relief, it’s redemption,’’ Roberts said, per USA Today. “I wanted to beat those guys. We all wanted to beat those guys really bad.

“This is the most stress I’ve felt in quite some time.’’

The Dodgers-Padres series seemed bitter at times. Roberts nearly got pelted with the baseball at one point, when Padres infielder Manny Machado launched the ball into the Los Angeles dugout. The Dodgers manager voiced his opinion about that, and wasn't pleased with the situation.

Roberts certainly has no reason to be unpleased now. Los Angeles has had a special season with the addition of Shohei Ohtani. The slugger accomplished the feat of a 50-50 season, for the first time in the history of baseball. Yamamoto has missed almost the entire season with injury, but the return of the hurler could make things even more difficult for opposing teams.

The Dodgers and Mets start the NLCS on Sunday. New York defeated the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies to reach the final stage of the National League Playoffs.