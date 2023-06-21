A new poll just uncovered an overwhelming belief among MLB players: Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is headed across town to the Dodgers. The Athletic polled 96 active players, and 57% of them think Ohtani will be a Dodger in 2024.

11.4% think Ohtani will be an Angel.

One thing about the Ohtani free agency sweepstakes is obvious: signing him is going to break the bank.

The Dodgers have been very willing to spend in recent years, footing baseball's highest payroll in six of the last 10 seasons. Recently, they've let go of some strong (expensive) talent, which might indicate they are clearing space to land baseball's most exciting star.

They chose not to resign former MVP Cody Bellinger, and they let Trea Turner walk in free agency. The Dodgers even moved on from some core pieces like Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen. They're still in the top five highest payrolls in 2023, but the Dodgers' ownership group looks very eager to roll out the big bucks for Ohtani.

This is a tough blow for Angels fans to swallow. Of course, the rumors of Ohtani leaving the Angels aren't new. Still, seeing that so few current players believe he will stay with the team makes his imminent departure feel like a reality.

Do the players know something that the public doesn't? Or does it just make sense for Ohtani to go to a high-paying contender on the West Coast?

The Angels don't want to trade Ohtani, as they are in the midst of their first playoff push in what feels like ages. If they don't make the postseason, however, Ohtani certainly isn't willing to sing a long-term deal with a franchise that has functionally wasted the career of Mike Trout, one of baseball's all-time talents.