Because of their dangerously thin starting pitching rotation, the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64) will be relying heavily on their superstar triumvirate at the top of the lineup. That's the plan, anyway. Fans are cursing the baseball gods after seeing Freddie Freeman sprain his ankle while trying to avoid a tag in Thursday's 7-2 division-clinching victory over the San Diego Padres.

The 2020 MVP and eight-time All-Star was on crutches while LA celebrated its 11th National League West title in the last 12 years, officially activating the Bleeding Blue's internal panic meter. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has an update that is sure to bring everyone's blood pressure down a bit.

The team is not “overly concerned” about Freeman's ankle injury, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Friedman is already ruling out the 35-year-old first baseman for the club's series against the Colorado Rockies as a precaution, but he does expect him to be ready for the NL Division Series.

Dodgers need Freddie Freeman on the big stage

Crutches can often portend a lengthy recovery, but optimism seems high for Freeman's October availability. His productivity has dipped a little in 2024, which is understandable given his age and the adversity his family has endured, but the future Hall of Famer still brandishes a highly dangerous bat. He finishes the 2024 regular season with a .283 batting average, 22 home runs, a .379 on-base percentage, .476 slugging percentage and .854 OPS.

Freddie Freeman is an indispensable member of this ballclub. His knack for spraying the baseball to all parts of the field is a skill that carries even more value in the playoffs. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts accrue more fan fare, but with the game on the line, there may not be a more suitable candidate to save the day than the 2021 World Series champion.

He will ideally be eligible to serve that role in about a week's time. A productive outing for Ohtani, Betts, Will Smith and X-factor Andy Pages (combined for seven hits and seven RBIs) ensures that Freeman will not have to push through the pain in Colorado. The extended postseason break has been a source of much contention for Dodgers fans these last couple of years, but they will be extremely grateful for it this time.