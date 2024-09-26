Will Clayton Kershaw be able to return for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs? The situation is currently not looking too optimistic.

“Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw will likely not be a ‘viable' option to pitch for at least a couple more weeks,” Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He hinted that Kershaw might be dealing with something more than just his toe injury, but said he’d let Kershaw address his situation himself.”

It goes without saying, but this update is surely not what Dodgers fans wanted to hear. The Dodgers have serious question marks within the starting rotation at the moment and the MLB postseason is right around the corner.

Can Dodgers find success despite injury concerns?

LA still features one of the best rosters in MLB. The bullpen should help keep the Dodgers in games, although it is worth noting that Brusdar Graterol was placed on the IL Thursday.

The Dodgers lineup is also good enough to keep the ball club in games. Perhaps the Dodgers will still find success despite their starting rotation concerns.

With all of that being said, the team will need the available starting pitchers to step up. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a star. Jack Flaherty has pitched well overall. Landon Knack has been a pleasant surprise.

The question is whether or not Walker Buehler can find his rhythm. He features the ceiling of a star hurler, but Buehler has struggled since returning from Tommy John surgery earlier in 2024. If Buehler can bounce back in the postseason then the Dodgers should be alright.

A Kershaw return would add crucial depth. The fact that Kershaw is not expected to return for “at least a couple of more weeks” presents the possibility that we may not see the future Hall of Famer again in 2024.