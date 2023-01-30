Los Angeles Dodgers’ president Andrew Friedman recently revealed the impact that Freddie Freeman has had on Gavin Lux’s development, per MLB Network Radio on Twitter.

“Freddie Freeman has been great for (Gavin Lux),” Friedman said.

Friedman also expressed the Dodgers’ excitement for Gavin Lux’s future.

“Last year, we got to really see just how dynamic of a player he can be,” Friedman stated. “We think there’s even more in the tank, so we’re excited about Lux, feel like he’s going to be in the middle of a lot of things for us going forward.”

The Dodgers are in the midst of a youth movement of sorts. They still have veterans such as Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Clayton Kershaw leading the charge. But Los Angeles is going to rely on a number of young players in 2023. Friedman recently said that he expects the infield to consist of Max Muncy at third, Miguel Vargas at second, and Gavin Lux at shortstop with Freeman at first base.

The Dodgers clearly believe that Lux will play a big role for them this season. He slashed .276/.346/399 with a .745 OPS in 2022. And he could make an All-Star run if he takes a step forward in 2023. Freddie Freeman is regarded as a leader and may be able to help Lux reach new heights. Freeman has been considered to be one of the best pure hitters in the game over the past decade.

Lux, and the other young players on the Dodgers, are in good hands with Freeman and Betts anchoring the offense. They can learn a lot from Los Angeles’ veterans.