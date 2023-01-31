Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won’t have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season.

After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday that Los Angeles will miss the departing veterans.

“Yes, when you lose Trea Turner, obviously everyone sees that,” Freeman said. “And losing Cody, who has been such a staple for this organization, and obviously the big red man, Justin Turner. Just a special person, special player who meant so much to the Dodgers organization.”

The Dodgers will have a completely new left side of the infield. Trea Turner signed a massive 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, leaving a hole at shortstop. The Dodgers’ third baseman since 2014, Justin Turner joined the Boston Red Sox for $21.7 million over two years.

“Boston is getting a good one,” Freeman said of Turner. “They’re going to love him there, just like we love him here no matter what.”

The Dodgers decided not to tender a contract for Bellinger for the 2023 season. The 2019 NL MVP signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs that includes a mutual option for 2024.

Freeman isn’t the only returning Dodger who’s been honest about the team’s departures. Mookie Betts said “it sucks” that the team has lost multiple key members of the team.

After being sent to Los Angeles right before the 2021 trade deadline, Trea Turner hit .307/.353/.490 in 212 games. The shortsop added 31 home runs and 38 stolen bases.

In his 14th year, Justin Turner’s performance started to slip with his lowest OPS (.788) as a Dodger. The third baseman did make the All-Star team in 2021.

Bellinger went from an MVP to one of the least productive hitters in baseball. The 27-year-old had a combined .193 batting average in his last two seasons.

Former Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was the Dodgers’ biggest offseason addition.