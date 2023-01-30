It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in all of baseball over the past few years. Los Angeles has dominated the National League in previous seasons and won the World Series during the 2020 campaign. However, a specific mind-boggling statistic will have fans excited for 2023. The Dodgers, led by stars such as Clayton Kershaw, have MLB’s highest regular season win percentage since 2019 with a mark of .670, per, Jon Morosi.

Morosi also revealed that LA’s win-loss record during that time span is 366-180. That mark is 29 games better than the second best team since 2019 in the Houston Astros.

With all of that being said, the Dodgers’ mindset is World Series or bust moving forward. With only a single Fall Classic victory since 1988, the Dodgers have their eyes on the prize. However, they lost a number of key players following the 2022 season. As a result, some fans are worried about the team’s chances of making a deep playoff run in 2023.

The Dodgers still have more than enough talent to compete. With veterans such as Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman leading the charge, winning the World Series is certainly not out of the question. But there is pressure on this ball club. Sustained regular season success won’t get the job done.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers fare in 2023. Making the postseason, as displayed by their recent string of regular season success, will not be the issue. The real challenge comes down to whether or not this Dodgers’ ball club can take care of business in October.