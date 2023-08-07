The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up an 8-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball, and Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts created history as a result of the game.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are the first pair of Dodgers teammates to each have 60 extra-base hits through 110 games since Babe Herman and Johnny Frederick in 1929, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Babe Herman and Johnny Frederick were of course teammates on the Brooklyn Dodgers back then, as the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

Freeman and Betts are two players who many believe will end up in the Hall of Fame one day. It is not a surprise to see them make history with the Dodgers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The duo is a big reason that the Dodgers are in first place in the National League West. They are now four games ahead of the San Francisco Giants. The Arizona Diamondbacks are now 8.5 games back after leading the division for much of the season.

The Dodgers should also be getting Clayton Kershaw back at some point relatively soon. That would be a big boost and could help them close out the division over the last two months of the season.

The Atlanta Braves are undoubtedly the favorite in the National League, but the Dodgers figure to be the main challenger. It is not a surprise, as the two have met in the NLCS two out of the last three seasons.

It seems like the Braves and Dodgers are on a collision-course to meet again, but the two could get upset in the divisional round again as they did last season.