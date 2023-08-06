Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been on the injured list because of left shoulder soreness since July 3, and he had a bullpen session on Sunday. Kershaw spoke after his bullpen session and what is ahead for him.

“I did it,” Clayton Kershaw said, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “I'll be ready for whatever's next.”

It is unclear as to whether or not Kershaw will need a rehab stint before returning to the Dodgers' rotation. Regardless, Kershaw will return to a Dodgers team that is in a familiar place. The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West, and Kershaw returning for the stretch run could help them close out the division. Their main competitor is the San Francisco Giants, who are three games behind the Dodgers.

Kershaw has had a very strong season in his 16 starts so far. He has a 2.55 ERA on the season, so he would be a big boost for the team down the stretch, and is an experience starter for a potential playoff run. It will be interesting to see how Kershaw looks when he does get back to MLB, and how he performs heading into the playoffs.

While the Atlanta Braves are undoubtedly the favorites in the National League, the Dodgers should be a challenger, and getting Kershaw back would make them even more of a formidable competitor. They will hope to beat out the Giants for the division race, which could set up another clash in the NLCS with the Braves.