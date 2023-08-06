Lance Lynn is as subtle as a freight train speeding through a crossing. The new pitching acquisition of the Los Angeles Dodgers does not try to fool many hitters he faces. Instead, he tries to blow the ball by them with his hard and heavy fastball.

“It’s what I’ve done my whole life,” Lynn said.

The veteran pitcher was traded to the Dodgers by the Chicago White Sox shortly before the deadline. While Lynn has been hit hard from time to time, he is similar to an old-school pitcher because he will go to the mound every time he is asked and he will come at the hitter with a variety of fastballs.

He made his first start with the Dodgers last week against the Oakland A's, and he went 7 innings and allowed 3 earned runs while striking out 7 and walking 1 batter.

All three runs came on solo home runs, and that has been Lynn's biggest issue this year. He has given up 31 long balls this season, and no pitcher in either league has given up more.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have faith in him because he has faith in himself and will take the mound without hesitation.

Dodgers pitching coach Connor McGuiness explained that Lance Lynn's pitches move in a variety of directions, but they are almost always variations of his fastball. “You don’t know if it’s cutting, sinking, riding,” McGuiness said.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith caught Lynn during the World Baseball Classic, and he understands the pitcher's strengths. Smith put together Lynn's game plan against Oakland.

“I mean, the fastball plays,” Smith said. “That’s what keeps him around in the league. … He lets it eat.”