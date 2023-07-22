The Los Angeles Dodgers won a very important game Friday versus the Texas Rangers, 11-5. Los Angeles trailed 5-4 entering the top of the seventh inning before it pulled off a dominant comeback.

The Dodgers scored two runs in the seventh via a walk with the bases loaded and then a fielder's choice. Catcher Will Smith doubled to score two runs in the eighth, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez scored a run on a single.

Even though it led by four runs, the Dodgers continued their effort in the ninth inning. Rightfielder Mookie Betts had a two-out double that scored two runs to add icing on the cake.

Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman, who had two hits, including a home run, and three total RBIs Friday, talked about the team's win over Texas, which has the best record in the AL West. Via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic:

“It was just a night where you can take a step back and realize what this whole team is capable of doing,” Freeman said.

The Dodgers have been red-hot this month. They have won 10 of their last 12 games and have a three-game lead in the NL West.

Los Angeles is looking to win its second straight NL West title and 10th in the last 11 years.

Freeman has been a huge reason why the Dodgers are successful. He leads the team in hits (122), batting average (.322) and on-base percentage (.405). In July, he is batting .333 with an OBP of .429. He has 20 hits, including four home runs, and 14 RBIs.

Los Angeles has its second of three games against the Rangers this weekend Saturday at 1:05 p.m. PT.