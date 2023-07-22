The Los Angeles Dodgers bats went to work in their 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night, but it ended up being a pair of spectacular defensive plays in center field by rookie Jonny DeLuca that stole the show. While everyone was shocked by the outrageous plays from DeLuca, it turns out one of his partners in the outfield in Mookie Betts wasn't as surprised.

DeLuca has only played in 21 games for the Dodgers after getting called up recently, and he rarely stays in the full game, typically coming off the bench or starting before getting lifted early. The latter happened to be the case on Friday night, but that didn't stop DeLuca from making highlight reel catches in the outfield on back-to-back plays. While many were stunned, Betts wasn't, saying that he knows DeLuca can make these types of plays.

Jonny DeLuca makes his case for the greatest back-to-back catches in MLB history ‼️pic.twitter.com/4WmAbCEiBV — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 22, 2023

“He may surprise other people, but he’s not surprising me. I know what he’s capable of. I know what kind of person he is. ” Mookie Betts expects great things from Jonny DeLuca. pic.twitter.com/e0Lo5gRvin — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 22, 2023

DeLuca hasn't managed to make much of an impact during his short stint in the majors, but he stood out in this win over the Rangers. And while many fans were likely finding out who DeLuca was for the first time, Betts said he's been making these sorts of plays throughout his career, and that it was only a matter of time until it translated over to the MLB.

There's a decent chance that DeLuca will have to improve at the plate (.229 BA, 1 HR, 3 RBI, .632 OPS) in order to earn more consistent playing time, but for one night, he was the star of the Dodgers show. Mookie Betts certainly saw it coming, and it will be interesting to see if Jonny DeLuca can use this momentum to buy himself some more time in the majors.