It has been a tough few days for Freddie Freeman and his family. The Los Angeles Dodgers star probably had sleepless nights at the hospital after his son was admitted to the intensive care unit for eight days. Finally, it looks like some good news has struck them. Chelsea Freeman, Freddie's wife and Maximus' mom, outlined that their son has finally gotten back to their home.

Freddie Freeman's son, Maximus, is currently fighting a battle with Guillian-Barre syndrome. The Dodgers star saw his child go into full-body paralysis which was a point of concern for not just him and Chelsea Freeman but also the rest of their fans. All of these worries were finally eased when the Dodgers first baseman's wife posted a big update about the situation on her Instagram.

“After 9 long days in the Pediatric ICU, we are officially HOME! Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But, we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you, God, for this miracle. Also, thank you to our incredible team of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And, to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon,” Chelsea wrote.

How have the Dodgers been doing without Freddie Freeman?

Dave Roberts has made it clear that Freeman should prioritize his family. A return timetable could be set when they face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers manager is obviously making the right decision for his player and organization. After all, they are still doing fairly well in these past few games. In fact, they have just started a winning streak of two games against the Oakland A's. One of those games was a complete demolition job where the Dodgers were able to smack them for the whole game with a 10-0 scoreline.

The last game that Freeman played was the Dodgers' series against the San Francisco Giants. Freeman was at bat 13 times in that span of four matchups. By the end, he was able to notch three walks, two runs, two hits, and one RBI. All of which mixed with a batting average that fluctuated between 2.90 and 2.80 prove that he is a crucial member of the Dodgers. His ability to guard bases and be an effective slugger will make the difference in their pursuit of a World Series come fall of this year.