The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a move on star Freddie Freeman that puts him on the Emergency Family Leave list according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic as his three-year old son, Maximus, was hospitalized this week. Coinciding with the move of the first baseman being put on the Emergency Family List, the Dodgers have called up catcher Hunter Feduccia from Triple-A Oklahoma.

Freeman was with Los Angeles as they traveled to take on the Houston Astros, but before Friday's game, the 34-year old was scratched from the lineup to talk with the organization about being with his family. The star player would reportedly “rush out of the clubhouse” to meet with his family after Tuesday's game once he got word about his son. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media that it has been “hard” on Freeman and he needed “to be with his family” according to Ardaya.

“Emotionally it’s been certainly hard for him,” Roberts said. “He needs to be with his family.”

More details regarding Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman

Per a post from Chelsea, Freeman's wife, their son “had contracted transient synovitis — temporary hip inflammation, according to the National Institute of Health — a byproduct of a viral infection their son had while they were in Arlington, Texas last week for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.” Maximus would reportedly be discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon as she would write on social media saying “Thank you so much for your prayers.”

“The children’s hospital staff (was) amazing,” Chelsea wrote. “There is nothing worse than seeing your child in pain. My heart breaks for all the families that have it worse. Thank you so much for your prayers.”

It was probably best for Freeman to stay with his family instead of balancing his baseball life as well as when put on the Emergency Family Leave list, it has a “minimum stint of three days” per Ardaya. The same sentiments were echoed by the Dodgers skipper in Roberts who said Freeman was “trying to be here” and also with his family.

“He’s trying to be here for the team and also be there for his family,” Roberts said. “But when your child is going through things it’s just hard to be present and rightfully so. He certainly had a heavy heart the last few days and I just pray that Max going to recover well and have a full recovery.”

The Dodgers are currently 62-43 which puts them first in the NL West as the second outing of the three-game series against the Astros is Saturday night.