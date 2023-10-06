Clayton Kershaw has largely struggled with a lingering shoulder injury throughout the season, but if Freddie Freeman's latest comments are any indication, it seems the southpaw pitcher is peaking at the right time as they gear up for the MLB playoffs.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of their National League Division Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Freeman opened up about Kershaw's recent battle with a shoulder injury and how “inspiring” it has been to see him fight through it to reach the point he's in.

Freeman also expressed confidence on Kershaw's abilities after overcoming his injury, noting that everything he has seen so far raises confidence that he can deliver the Dodgers to the victory.

“He's still Clayton Kershaw. When no. 22 is on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, you feel pretty good about it,” Freeman shared, via the team's X account.

Clayton Kershaw finished the season with an ERA of 2.46, and so the Dodgers will surely rely on him to recapture that dominant form as they look to take down the Diamondbacks, dominate the MLB playoffs and make it all the way to the World Series.

For what it's worth, it's not only Freddie Freeman who's feeling good about Kershaw's condition. Recently, the pitcher himself noted that he feels he's “turning a corner” in his bid to get to 100 percent health.

“Honestly when I came back I didn’t really know what to expect. But I think, give Doc a lot of credit. He’s handled it really well, giving me some extra days to kind of get my feet under me. Now I feel pretty good. I feel I'm kind of turning a corner health-wise and feel good. So ready for the next one,” Kershaw shared, per Jack Harris of LA Times.

It remains to be seen how the Dodgers plan to utilize Kershaw in the NLDS, but there's certainly reason to be optimistic about his condition should his number be called.