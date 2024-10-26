The Los Angeles Dodgers were down to their final out in the 10th inning on Friday. The New York Yankees turned to Nestor Cortes to get this final out, but it didn't happen. Freddie Freeman walked off the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on the very first pitch he saw. The Dodgers won the game 6-3 and took a 1-0 series lead.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Freeman spoke with MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. He received a celebratory Gatorade bath for his heroics in extra innings. And he provided a rather heartfelt reaction to his moment on baseball's biggest stage. “[My dad] has been there since I was a little boy, throwing batting practice to me every day. This isn't my moment, it's his moment,” he told Rosenthal on Friday night

Freddie Freeman discusses his approach to crucial at-bat

Freddie Freeman entered the game nursing an ankle injury that caused him issues earlier in the postseason. In fact, he missed three games in the National League side of the playoffs due to this issue. However, he told Rosenthal he felt good as things got underway in Game 1.

“Actually felt pretty good,” Freeman told Rosenthal. “The last six days we treated it really well. I’ve been feeling pretty good. Right when I ran out to give high-fives to my teammates, I felt pretty good, because that was the first time I ran all week. So, ankle’s good.”

Freeman had recorded a hit earlier in the game but was largely quiet in Game 1 of the World Series. He came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded after the Yankees intentionally walked Mookie Betts. As he walked to the batter's box, he had a rather simple gameplan.

“I was just trying to be on time for the heater. That's all you can try and do. Be on time with the heater and push the cutter and slider away. I was on time for the heater,” he said after the game.

The Dodgers opened the scoring thanks to a sacrifice fly in the fifth. However, New York took the lead thanks to a monster Giancarlo Stanton home run half an inning later. Mookie Betts tied it with a sac fly of his own in the eighth, but the Yankees regained the lead in the 10th. Los Angeles will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when these teams return to the diamond on Saturday night.