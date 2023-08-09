Freddie Freeman is on fire right now. For the third game in a row, the Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman had a multi-hit outing, as he went 3-for-5 with a run and a double in Tuesday night's 5-4 win in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Following the game, Freeman was asked about his thoughts on his hot stretch, with a reporter noting that the National League Most Valuable Player contender is “20 of 38” in the last nine games, and said that he's just getting great reads on balls coming ways way at the plate.

“I've been seeing the ball really well. Just gonna ride this stretch as long as I can,” Freeman answered.

Over Freeman's last 13 games, Freeman has hit .444 with a .492 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage, three home runs, three walks, and 11 RBIs through 54 at-bats.

Don't be surprised if Freeman continues his hot stretch on Wednesday in the second and last leg of this short series versus the Diamondbacks. Arizona is scheduled to start Wednesday with Merrill Kelly on the mound, against whom Freddie Freeman is 7-for-27 with five doubles and four walks all-time.

Freeman also talked about putting balls in play, which he has been doing exceptionally well all season long. Entering Tuesday's game, the former National League MVP has a .379 BABIP.

The 33-year-old Freeman, who is a seven-time All-Star and former Gold Glove winner, also showed his defensive chops when he got Corbin Carroll on a heads-up play that ended the game on a double-play.