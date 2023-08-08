The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Diamondbacks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks reunite in a fascinating set of changed circumstances this season. When the two teams met in early April at the very beginning of this 2023 campaign, Arizona split four games in Dodger Stadium, and then Arizona took three of four from the Dodgers in Phoenix to earn a 5-3 advantage in the season series through eight games. That early success against the Dodgers fueled the Diamondbacks, who eventually climbed to 16 games above .500 and led the National League West for most of the month of June. At the All-Star break, the two teams were tied in the standings, both 13 games above .500. Everyone wondered if Arizona would be able to hang in and create a dramatic race in the second half of the season.

Not only has Arizona failed to create a dramatic race, it has plummeted so far down the standings that its National League wild card chances aren't very good. The D-Backs seemed to be in great shape for a playoff berth. Winning the National League West was going to be extremely hard, but getting one of the three N.L. wild card spots seemed very likely one month ago on July 9, when the All-Star break arrived.

One month later, it's completely different. The D-Backs have won just five games since the All-Star break. They are 5-17. They just suffered a brutal loss against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, stranding a ton of runners to fail to build a big lead. They fought to a 3-2 lead in the ninth but then watched their new closer, Paul Sewald, give up the game with two home runs to the Twins. Arizona is a mess, while the Dodgers are playing their best ball of the season, having won six of seven. It's not April anymore in Phoenix.

Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-102)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The performance of the Dodgers has been less than great this year, mostly because of the injuries to the pitching staff, but Julio Urias pitched a really good game last week against the A's. He should be able to give the Dodgers a decent start here, in which case L.A. should be able to win. The Dodgers are facing Arizona pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who is a back-end member of the D-Backs' rotation. Los Angeles should score at least five runs. Urias doesn't have to be spectacular to win the game by at least two runs.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are the better team, but the Diamondbacks simply have to win this game. They are only one game over .500. They know they can't continue to lose ground in the National League wild card race. The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies are in strong position to claim two of the three N.L. wild card berths. The D-Backs are fighting with the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs for the third and final spot. The Diamondbacks aren't trailing by a large number of games, but they have to beat out three teams to get that wild card ticket. They know that if they keep losing, their season will be over fairly quickly. Motivation and desperation are why the D-Backs will bounce back here.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team, but the D-Backs are going to emerge from their slump at some point. Stay away from this one.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5