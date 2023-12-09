Shohei Ohtani is headed to the Dodgers and Freddie Freeman and the rest of the team are excited about their new teammate.

Shohei Ohtani is staying in LA and joining the Los Angeles Dodgers! The biggest question mark in the MLB this offseason was surrounding Ohtani's free agency and where he would end up for the 2024 season. He is one of the best players in the game of baseball, and the Dodgers are getting a good one. Needless to say, Ohtani's new Los Angeles teammates are fired up.

One of Shohei Ohtani's new teammates is veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman has been in the MLB since 2010, and he has spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers. He has played with a lot good players in his career, but Ohtani might top them all. Freeman is excited to play with his new teammate.

“Tell Everyone hello for me and that it's a good day to be a Dodgers fan!” Freddie Freeman said in a text message to David Vassegh.

Freeman is at his son's baseball tournament this weekend, so he wasn't around the team when the news broke, but he is thrilled that Ohtani is coming to the Dodgers. Ohtani is one of the best players to ever play the game of baseball, so it would be very hard not to be.

Ohtani has now been in the MLB for six years, and he has always been close to the Dodgers as he has spent all six years of his career in LA playing with the Los Angeles Angels. Even though Ohtani is the best player in the league, he has never been to the postseason. That is expected to change now that he is playing with the Dodgers.

What makes Ohtani such a special player is that he is dominant at the plate and he is also dominant on the mound. There aren't others players like that in today's baseball world. If you pitch, you don't hit, and if you can hit, you don't pitch. Not Ohtani, though. He can truly do it all, and that is why he signed this massive 10 year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

All eyes will be on the Dodgers for the 2o24 season. They are now the favorite to win the World Series, and the entire MLB world wants to see Ohtani make his postseason debut. Los Angeles should be very good next season.