Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani got a big vote of confidence from a new teammate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for a historic season led by Shohei Ohtani, perhaps the most prized offseason baseball acquisition of the last two decades. Ohtani is seen in some circles as a finesse player because of his incredible two way skills.

What many fans don't realize according to Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux is the sheer power and athleticism the former crosstown rival possesses.

With spring training inching closer, Dodgers outfielder Gavin Lux had stark words about Ohtani's current status as one of the best athletes on the team.

Lux's Key Impressions of Ohtani

Lux is a 26-year-old former first round pick who hit .276 with six home runs for the Dodgers last season.

Manager Dave Roberts' team is hoping to take the next step with Ohtani as its leader and biggest producer. Lux has been shocked with what he has seen so far from his new teammate.

“He’s just a freak of nature, man. You get up next to him, he’s huge. We did the force plates yesterday and he’s like the best jumper in the organization.”

Ohtani's Dodgers Future

Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs last season.

His pitching stats weren't quite what they had been in the past but he did step up to the plate and deliver as a hitter when it mattered most.

For a Dodgers team that expects to play into October this season, Ohtani's clutch hitting will be put to the test.

Dodgers fans can expect fireworks this season with the two talented teammates working for the common good.

“Can't wait for the season,” one fan said simply on Twitter in response to Lux's comments.