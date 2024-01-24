Should the Dodgers make this bonkers trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already enjoyed one heck of an offseason. Signing superstar Shohei Ohtani would have been more than enough for most teams, but LA also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. Los Angeles has made other impactful moves as well, and this team is set up to emerge as a dynasty. But what if the Dodgers made one more huge trade to acquire Ohtani's former teammate and three-time MVP winner Mike Trout?

Look, I get it. Trout has dealt with injury trouble over the past few years and he hasn't been the same player he once was. Plus, the Los Angeles Angels said they are not planning on trading Trout. So before breaking down a potential trade, I'm going to make the case for acquiring Trout.

Why trading for Mike Trout makes sense

The Dodgers feature a stacked roster. They have addressed their starting pitching, the bullpen should perform well, and the lineup is going to smash baseballs all season long.

Trout is probably best suited to play a corner outfield spot at this point in his career. He still has the talent to play centerfield, but keeping him healthy is what matters. Corner outfield spots are less demanding and would give him a better chance of staying on the field.

The Dodgers have James Outman in centerfield. Teoscar Hernandez will likely play left field. With Mookie Betts moving to second base in 2024, though, LA doesn't have an everyday right fielder. Manuel Margot, Jason Heyward, Chris Taylor, and Mookie Betts will probably all see time at the position.

However, the Dodgers are clearly all in on building a dynamic roster. Why turn to a potential platoon situation when you could place one of baseball's all-time greatest players in right field?

Okay, but what about Trout's injury history?

He was limited to 82 games played in 2023. Still, Trout was selected to the All-Star team, displaying his ability to compete at a high level despite the limited playing time.

Maybe Trout isn't the best player in baseball right now. But the fact is that he still features that kind of ceiling. For a Dodgers team that plans on winning not just one World Series but multiple within the next few years, adding a star like Trout makes sense. Plus, joining the Dodgers would finally give Trout a chance to play competitive baseball in October, as he's only appeared in three total postseason games with the Angels.

So what should the Dodgers offer the Angels?

The Angels are still saying they want to compete in 2024. Their refusal to enter a rebuild is perplexing. The simple formula to winning in the big leagues is trade away stars, develop prospects, and build a core of players. Once that occurs, then you can be aggressive in free agency.

The Angels have not done that, but perhaps they will be open to trading Trout if the Dodgers make an offer they cannot refuse. Then again, the Halos won't love the idea of losing Trout to their neighbor team. Nevertheless, here is an offer that would catch their attention.

Prospect rankings via MLB.com.

Angels receive: RHP Michael Grove, RHP Emmet Sheehan, LHP Jackson Ferris (Dodgers No. 5 prospect), OF Andy Pages (Dodgers No. 6 prospect)

Dodgers receive: OF Mike Trout

Sheehan and Grove both saw big league action in 2024. Both are young pitchers with high-ceilings, and the entire MLB world knows the Angels need pitching.

Sheehan is the more exciting pitcher, and it would not be surprising to see him emerge as an ace down the road. But the Dodgers are trying to win now. Dealing Sheehan away while keeping No. 3 and No. 4 prospects Nick Frasso and Gavin Stone may appeal to LA.

Trading Ferris and Pages away would not be ideal for Los Angeles. Pages is almost MLB ready and could even help the Dodgers in 2024. But he's an outfielder and acquiring Trout, who is under contract through 2030, wouldn't present him with an opportunity to reach the MLB level for a while with Outman and Hernandez also on the roster.

Meanwhile, it makes sense for the Dodgers to trade Ferris. He's a left-handed pitcher who is still just 20 years old. His MLB ETA isn't until 2026, though. He will have a chance to become a star at some point down the road, but given the Dodgers' current desire to win using Ferris in a trade like this is the best option.

Will this bonkers trade come to fruition?

Again, we had to present a truly bonkers trade here. Suggesting that LA acquires Dylan Cease or Shane Bieber, which has been rumored throughout the offseason, would not be all that surprising. But there is a chance that a trade like this will actually come to fruition.

The Angels have operated in confusing fashion over the past few years. However, they are still an MLB organization and they understand what it takes to win, at least I'd assume. So they may come to the realization that trading 32-year-old Mike Trout right now for young and talented prospects/MLB ready pitchers would help them in the long run.

For the Dodgers, dealing four quality young players away would be a risky decision for Trout, who's displayed signs of decline to go along with his injury trouble in recent seasons. In the end, this is Mike Trout we are talking about, though. Trout is an MVP-caliber player when healthy.

Do you think the Dodgers should try to trade for Mike Trout?