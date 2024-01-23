The Dodgers are seemingly still open to bringing back Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed pitcher James Paxton to a one-year deal to add depth to their starting rotation, and that sparked some speculation that Clayton Kershaw might have played his final game with Los Angeles. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said that the Dodgers are still open to bringing Clayton Kershaw back, if he desires to return.

“And, Clayton Kershaw, he still stands a chance of coming back if he wants to come back to the Dodgers,” Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “They are in a position where they will still welcome him back, because as you guys mentioned, they'll just be mixing these guys brining them in and out of the rotation all season long, and Kershaw can simply be part of that mix.”

"There are a number of questions in that rotation if you really break it down"@Ken_Rosenthal dishes on the @Dodgers rotation, which gains a lefty with the addition of James Paxton ▶️ https://t.co/tUhxJWt4Jg pic.twitter.com/qNC2Wxms7m — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 23, 2024

The Dodgers needed to make a number of additions to their starting rotation this offseason, and they have done so now, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto headlining the additions that will pitch in 2024. Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for the Dodgers until the 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery this year.

Tyler Glasnow was another addition for the Dodgers, who was extended after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyler Glasnow along with Yoshinobu Yamamoto were the most notable additions, but James Paxton will add to the depth, and a potential return of Kershaw would too. It would also provide a situation in which Kershaw is not depended on to throw a ton of innings, and can keep himself fresh throughout the season.

Only time will tell whether or not Kershaw will return.