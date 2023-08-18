Hurricane Hilary is making its way to the west coast. As a result, MLB has reportedly moved the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres scheduled Sunday home games to Saturday due to potential inclimate weather, per MLB.com. All three teams will complete their originally scheduled series via doubleheaders on Saturday.

California is typically known for its pleasant, albeit hot summers. But following a brutal winter, Hurricane Hilary has reportedly caused the first ever tropical storm watch in the state, per Mary Gilbert and Elizabeth Wolfe of CNN. The CNN article also states that the hurricane could produce “more than a year’s worth of rain” in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Although the only MLB games that have been rescheduled are the ones aforementioned, this will be a situation to monitor as the week continues on. The storm is expected to last into the early part of the new week.

The Dodgers, who've been on a tear in recent action, will travel to Cleveland following their home series versus the Miami Marlins.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Padres and Angels are scheduled to host series beginning on Monday, however. Both the Halos and San Diego are expected to play three-game home series (Monday-Wednesday) before traveling on road trips of their own. Hurricane Hilary and the dangerous weather may play a role though.

Safety is obviously the first priority so MLB won't hesitate to postpone games if necessary.

This is a developing story and we will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.