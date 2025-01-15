Trea Turner spent less than two full seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he had enough of an impact to inspire former KBO star Hyeseong Kim to choose 6 as a jersey number.

Kim, who signed with the Dodgers out of Korea, said Turner was his favorite player as a Dodger in 2021 and 2022.

“Hopefully, I can also play well wearing the same number as Trea Turner,” he said, per Jeeho Yoo of the Korean Yonhap News Agency.

Turner came to Los Angeles along with Max Scherzer at the 2021 trade deadline, where he hit .338 over the season's final 52 games to help propel the Dodgers to the National League Championship Series. He returned in 2022, hitting .298 with 21 home runs and an .809 OPS before leaving for the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency.

Kim added that he grew up watching Korean players Chan Ho Park and Hyun-Jin Ryu play for the Dodgers, contributing to why he chose Los Angeles.

“The Dodgers are a great team, and I grew up watching them play quite a bit because of Korean players there,” added Kim, who will be 26 on Opening Day. “It will be an honor to make my major league debut with the club I watched on television. I want to make it happen as quickly as I can. My immediate goal is to make the Opening Day roster.”

Hyeseong Kim brings speed and a potent bat to the Dodgers

Though comparing a player's Korean Baseball Organization numbers to what he could produce in the Major Leagues is hardly a 1:1 comparison, Kim's performance for the Kiwoom Heroes certainly bodes well. He hit .326 last season with 30 stolen bases and 11 home runs over 127 games in 2024.

It was the fourth straight year that Kim has hit .300 or better. He's been in the league since he was 18 and has had at least 20 stolen bases every year since his age 19 season.

“Since this is my first year, I thought I would have to battle for my playing time no matter where I ended up,” Kim said of his need to prove himself in the big leagues. “Ultimately, I decided I'd try to do that on the Dodgers.”

Kim has spent the bulk of his career at second base but has also seen significant time at shortstop. He's a three-time KBO Gold Glove winner spanning the two positions.

With Gavin Lux now with the Cincinnati Reds, Kim gives the Dodgers some extra infield versatility, protecting against injury and allowing the team's established stars to get the occasional rest.