Trea Turner's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. Turner is a professional baseball player who currently plays for the Philadelphia Phillies. He is a one-time All-Star, All-MLB team member, and a World Series Champion.

Trea Turner’s net worth in 2022 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Trea Turner was born in Boynton Beach, Fla. He attended Park Vista Community High School, where he showcased his baseball talents. Here, Turner led the baseball team to a respectable 21-9 win-loss card. Furthermore, he also had a batting average of .478, one home run, and 16 RBIs.

After high school, Turner was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2011 MLB Draft. At the same time, Turner also received scholarship offers from North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic. He would eventually opt to play for the N.C. State Wolfpack.

For the Wolfpack, Turner collected various accolades as a baseball star. He was named Consensus Freshman All-America in 2012 and was the recipient of the Brooks Wallace Award in 2014.

Trea Turner is drafted, traded to the Nationals

With a respectable college career, it was no surprise that Turner was selected in the first round by the San Diego Padres with the 13th overall pick. Shortly after, he received a $2.9 million signing bonus from the Padres. However, Turner would eventually find himself getting traded to the Washington Nationals.

Turner made his major league debut with the Nationals in the 2015 season. In just 27 games, he logged in a .225 batting average, one home run, and one RBI. A season later, Turner was still considered a rookie and played 73 games for the Nationals. In an outstanding season that saw him hit a batting average of .342, 13 home runs, and 40 RBIs, Turner finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Nationals wanted to secure their future with Turner. After finishing second in the Rookie of the Year race, the franchise agreed to a one year deal with Turner for $554,900. He would sign another one year deal in 2018 that was worth $577,200 according to Spotrac. This would, obviously, help to add to Trea Turner's net worth in 2023.

For the 2018 season, Turner had a remarkable season. He led the league in games played, plate appearances, at bats, and stolen bases. With 43 stolen bases, Turner was the NL stolen base leader, which was a feat he would replicate in 2021. After the 2018 season, in order to avoid arbitration, Turner signed a lucrative one year, $3.725 million contract with the Nationals.

Trea Turner, Nationals win World Series

A season later, Turner dealt with serious injuries. But despite breaking his right index finger, he played through it for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, the sacrifice was worth it as Turner helped the Nationals make the playoffs. But more importantly, Turner played a role in winning its first-ever World Series victory. In the postseason, Turner had a batting average of .233 and a home run. After winning the championship, Turner underwent surgery for the injured finger.

Coming off a championship, the Nationals and Turner avoided arbitration once again with the latter signing a one-year, $7.45 million deal. For the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Turner led the league in hits with 78. He also led the league in triples with four. To top it all off, Turner finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.

In January 2021, Turner continued to increase his pay. In order to avoid arbitration once again, he signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Nationals for the 2021 season. The 2021 season saw Turner win the NL batting titles as well as lead the league in total bases, hits and stolen bases. With a stellar season, Turner earned his first All-Star appearance in that year.

Trea Turner is traded to the Dodgers

While Turner’s 2021 season campaign was solid, it also saw him get traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers in a blockbuster trade. Tuner and teammate Max Scherzer were traded to Los Angeles in exchange for Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, Gerardo Carrillo, and Donovan Casey.

In 2022, Turner inked a one-year, $21 million deal with the Dodgers to avoid arbitration. Although this is already a lucrative deal, Turner could be getting an even bigger payday in the near future, especially with Turner a free agent after the 2022 season ended.

Trea Turner signs with Phillies

BREAKING: The @Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with 2x All-Star Trea Turner. pic.twitter.com/aPf2b8C9Yh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2022

After the Dodgers were upset in the National League Division Series by the San Diego Padres, Turner became a free agent. He cashed in by signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the Phillies looking to return to the World Series and with big expectations for Turner after signing the big contract, he got off to a slow start to the 2023 season. Philadelphia fans have a reputation for being tough on underperforming athletes, however, on Aug. 4, 2023, a social media campaign led to the fans giving Turner a standing ovation to encourage him despite his struggles, which caused Turner's mother to cry.

Turner then responded to the encouragement from the fans by hitting a double and a home run in a win over the hapless Kansas City Royals the next day, which earned Turner a curtain call from the fans. From that game forward, Turner batted .339/.391/.677 the rest of the season to help the Phllies win 90 games and clinch the top Wild Card spot in the 2023 postseason.

Trea Turner's endorsment income

Given that Turner has put together a respectable baseball career, he has also earned endorsement deals. Apart from his paychecks from the MLB, Turner also has deals with brands such as Marucci, Adidas, Taco Bell, BOSS, Supercuts, and TruGolf Simulators.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Trea Turner’s net worth in 2023?