The Cincinnati Reds have made a splash deep into the MLB offseason, swinging a trade on Monday for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux. The defending World Series champions will get a draft pick and prospect Mike Sirota in return.

Via Jeff Passan:

“Full trade, per ESPN sources: Cincinnati receives infielder Gavin Lux. Los Angeles Dodgers receive a Competitive Balance Round A pick (around No. 37) and outfield prospect Mike Sirota.”

The Dodgers just recently signed Korean sensation Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal, which essentially paved the way for Lux to be moved. However, the Reds do have a lot of infielders on their roster, which makes this trade a tad confusing. That being said, Lux is still a decent player who was once one of the top prospects in baseball.

Last season, Lux hit .251 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in 139 games. Kim is supposed to be a very special player though and as soon as Los Angeles signed him, it almost signaled that Lux's time with the Dodgers would be coming to an end. The New York Yankees were also showing trade interest in the 27-year-old.

The Reds will be hoping a fresh start for Lux could bring out the best in him. He slashed just .252 in five big league seasons with the Dodgers, smacking only 28 home runs during that span. Aside from his inconsistencies both offensively and defensively, Lux missed the entire 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL.

That injury was a real bummer for Lux because he was set to be LA's starting shortstop that year. Aside from Kim's arrival, Tommy Edman signed a new extension and Mookie Betts will play infield again in 2025. The Dodgers simply have too many infielders and Lux is the odd man out.

The Reds did already move Jonathan India so acquiring Lux isn't the worst move. He could carve out a role in Cincy.