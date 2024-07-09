The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season as the 2024 MLB All-Star Break draws near, and the most recent involves Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers' ace who represents one of their best hopes for capturing a World Series title this season.

Glasnow has put up solid numbers this season but has given up five earned runs or more in three of his last five starts, gaudy strikeout numbers notwithstanding.

On Tuesday, MLB reporter Jack Harris shared the latest injury update on Glasgow that has fans buzzing on X.

The Glasgow news came amid word of a huge boost for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the two teams' three-game set. A former Dodgers All-Star was hit with a six-year prison sentence, but there is a huge catch.

The Dodgers could begin to feel the effects of Glasgow's injury immediately, as it comes during a crucial time for Manager Dave Roberts' team.

Glasnow Injury Problem, Revealed

The news was short and the opposite of sweet for the Dodgers, Roberts, Shohei Ohtani and company as it was revealed by Harris.

“The Dodgers rotation has suffered another injury, Tyler Glasnow is going on the IL because of back tightness, Dave Roberts said,” Harris wrote on X.

“It flared up on Glasnow during catch play. (The) initial hope is it's a minor issue.”

Roberts added that Glasnow could be back shortly after the MLB All-Star Break, which begins in earnest with All-Star Saturday on Saturday, July 13, followed by the All-Star Game a day later.

Fans React To Latest Glasnow News

The Dodgers have a 7.5 game lead in the National League West heading toward the All-Star Break but not all is well in Tinseltown. Some fans decided to sound the alarm on the Dodgers' injury situation.

“At some point the pitching coach and his training staff need a review,” he said. “This is way too many injuries in the pitching corps.”

Another fan was a little more clever with their comment.

“His back is hurt from carrying the rotation, per Dave Roberts,” they said.

Another took aim at the Dodgers' pitching coach, one of the most talented MLB pitchers ever whose checkered injury past cost him a chance to break records with the Chicago Cubs.

“Yeah Mark Prior is the pitching coach. Look at his IL record,” they said.

Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will do their best to pick up the pieces and move forward with a game scheduled for Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. in Philadelphia.