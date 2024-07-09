The Philadelphia Phillies have gone just 5-5 in their last 10 games as they have deal with injuries to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. But now as the team prepares for a big series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, there's good news, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale:

“The powerful Phillies are getting the band back together tonight: First baseman Bryce Harper and DH Kyle Schwarber return from the injured list in time to play the Dodgers.”

Harper, in particular, caused some panic in Philly after saying he had “never felt anything like this before” after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain while running to first base in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins at the end of June. His .303 batting average, 20 home runs, 58 RBIs and .981 OPS make him a legitimate MVP candidate, so this setback is certainly disappointing on an individual level.

Of course, the long-term health of Schwarber (mild groin strain) cannot merely be glossed over. The 31-year-old is quietly putting together one of his most complete MLB campaigns. As expected, the power numbers are there – 17 homers, .447 slugging percentage and .820 OPS – but his batting average is much higher than anticipated at .250.

Although Schwarber has been dubbed ‘Mr. June,' he is another difference-maker Phillies manager Rob Thomson will rely on in October.

While neither injury was considered serious, it's good news for the Phillies that both players returned after brief stays on the IL. While the team still holds a 7.5 game lead on the division rival Atlanta Braves, that lead has shrunk in the last week after Philadelphia lost two of three to Atlanta. Getting a pair of key bats back in the lineup for the stretch run is just what the doctor ordered.

Phillies take on Dodgers in battle between NL's two best teams

The Phillies (58-32) and the Dodgers (55-36) have the two best records in the National League. This should be an exciting three-game series to watch as it's possible that this series ends up determining home-field advantage in the NLCS with the World Series on the line.

While the Dodgers have an impressive lineup of their own with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez all capable of doing damage (Mookie Betts is out with a broken hand), the Phillies' pitching staff is one of the better groups in baseball. On Tuesday, Philadelphia ace Zach Wheeler takes on Bobby Miller in a game where the Phillies surely have the upper hand on the mound.

Wednesday's pitching matchup between Cristopher Sanchez and Gavin Stone evens things out a bit. Stone is having a stellar season for the Dodgers, going 9-2 with a 3.03 ERA. On Thursday, the series wraps with Aaron Nola squaring off against Landon Knack.

With Harper and Schwarber back in the lineup, it will be good to see the Phillies testing themselves against the other elite team in the National League.