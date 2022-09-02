Clayton Kershaw has been a machine for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, as he’s always been. Prior to his stint on the injured list, the living legend has been putting on a show on the mound. His work as a starting pitcher has helped propel the Dodgers into the top of the MLB pecking order this season.

However, there’s just one thing Clayton Kershaw can’t fathom: how the hell are Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander performing like this after their injuries? The Dodgers star admitted that the resurgence of both the Mets and the Astros pitchers aren’t going to give him any pointers for his career. (via New York Post)

“I think it’s probably one of those things that you can’t take much from, because it doesn’t happen…You’re kind of defying evolution a little bit. You’re seeing some guys able to do it — you’re watching [Justin] Verlander this year, he’s throwing as hard as ever after Tommy John surgery and being 39…For the most part, it usually doesn’t happen. So I’m not thinking that he’s going to be able to tell me anything that’ll help me throw harder.”

Kershaw is no stranger to returning from injuries; the Dodgers star has faced plenty of injuries in his career. However, Kershaw is more impressed by deGrom and Verlander’s ability to return after a major injury as if nothing had changed. Jacob deGrom is still burning batters with 100 mph fastballs. Justin Verlander is still kicking ass after a Tommy John surgery at age 39.

Clayton Kershaw has also been impressive for the Dodgers in his own way, much like his friend Jacob deGrom. After missing their 2021 postseason run, the living legend has returned with a vengeance for the team. He’s been arguably the best starter for the team prior to his injury. His return against the Mets was vintage Kersh: dominating his opponents with six Ks.