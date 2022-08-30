Dodgers officially announce Clayton Kershaw return date from injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 89-38. That puts them on pace to win 114 games this season. The Major League record is 116 held by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and the 2001 Seattle Mariners. Well, the rich are about to get richer as news surfaced that Clayton Kershaw’s return to the rotation is imminent.

On Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Kershaw will start Thursday. Great timing as they will square off against one of the other best teams in baseball, the New York Mets.

Clayton Kershaw was thought to be over the hill after posting his highest ERA since his rookie year in 2008. That number by the way was 3.55 last year. That’s the only other time his ERA has ever been above 3.03. But he once again proved doubters wrong this season. Kershaw in 15 starts this season has a 2.62 ERA and an even more impressive 0.98 WHIP.

He will join a rotation that is absolutely stacked. Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson are having phenomenal breakout years. Luis Urias is living up to all the hype when he entered the majors. A season-ending injury to Walker Buehler has forced Dustin May and Andrew Heaney to step up and they have over performed as well.

It’s not all great news though as Gonsolin was placed on the injury list with a forearm issue. He is however only expected to miss a couple of starts.

Tuesday night the Dodgers open up a three-game series with the Mets. They currently lead them by eight games with 35 to play. If Kershaw were able to win Thursday, it would make it all but impossible for the Mets to overtake them for home field advantage. Barring a complete collapse by Los Angeles of course.