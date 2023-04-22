Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie James Outman is off to an incredible start in 2023, already cementing himself as a true Rookie of the Year candidate. He’s impressed the Dodgers coaching staff, his teammates, and the fans. Outman hit two more home runs on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, breaking the record for most home runs hit in March and April by a Dodgers rookie ever, per the Dodgers Twitter.

James Outman’s seven homers in March and April are the most by a Dodger rookie – ever. pic.twitter.com/YlpuXbxu1D — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 22, 2023

The Dodgers’ offense faced uncertainty following the departures of Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger during the offseason. Although Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith are all regarded as superstars, it was clear LA needed another player to step up.

In addition to James Outman, Max Muncy has also performed well, leading the team with 10 home runs. JD Martinez has displayed glimpses of returning to All-Star form, but he’s still looking to find consistency at the plate. Players such as Trayce Thompson and Miguel Vargas have had quality moments as well. Outman has arguably been the Dodgers best hitter overall to open the 2023 campaign though.

He’s hitting over .300 and getting on base at a strong rate. His OPS is through the roof and the power is clearly not lacking. So is there any reason to be concerned about James Outman?

The real test will be when he inevitably goes through a slump. Right now, the baseball looks like a beach ball to Outman. Every baseball player, even the greatest legends of all time, went through slumps at the plate though. It will be interesting to see how Outman responds when that happens. If he can rebound and continue to perform at a high level, then Outman will truly prove himself for the Dodgers.

For now, however, the Dodgers will certainly not complain about his elite start to the season. The sky’s the limit for James Outman.