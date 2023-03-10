Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought in JD Martinez to play a major role in their lineup. Martinez, who’s expected to DH this season, revealed a bad habit he struggled with last year following the Dodgers’ game on Friday versus the Los Angeles Angels.

#Dodgers JD Martinez revealed a bad habit in his swing he’s previously dealt with… the “pump and dump” #MLB #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/mkjjXqyrSq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) March 10, 2023

“Last year was fine, last year was just a bad habit I couldn’t get rid of,” Martinez said. “I was just dumping my barrel, when I would go to swing. Call it the pump and dump.”

JD Martinez endured a difficult second half of the 2022 season, but he still had a strong campaign overall. The 35-year-old ultimately slashed .274/.341/.448 with a .790 OPS and 16 home runs. Additionally, he was named to his fifth career All-Star team.

Martinez’s comments should excite Dodgers fans. If the slugger was dealing with a “bad habit” last year and still made the All-Star team, one can only imagine what he will be able to do in 2023 after recognizing the mistake.

More Dodgers spring training notes

Clayton Kershaw labored in his first spring training outing, surrendering three runs in three innings. He remained optimistic after the game, however, stating that he felt healthy.

James Outman continues to perform well and is making a strong case for the center field job. He added another RBI hit on Friday.

The Dodgers won their game against the Angels by a final score of 6-5. Their win came via a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth. They are now 7-3 so far this spring.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.