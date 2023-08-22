The Los Angeles Dodgers have been surging as of late, as they are 9-1 in their last 10 games and 12 games ahead of the second place San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Unfortunately their success has not kept them away from the injury bug, as JD Martinez has been placed on the injured list with groin tightness and infielder Michael Busch has been recalled, via Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.

“#Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch and placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list with groin tightness.”

This is not the first time this year that JD Martinez has ended up on the injured list and is going to miss time for the Dodgers, although the hope is that it will be the last. Martinez has had a resurgent campaign as the designated hitter for the Dodgers and Los Angeles will certainly hope for his bat in the lineup come the start of the MLB playoffs.

Michael Busch made his MLB debut earlier this season before being sent back down to the minors in June. He has to be glad to be back in the big leagues amid a super hot stretch for the Dodgers and the playoffs beckoning around the corner.

Stay tuned into any further updates from the Dodgers in regards to the health of Martinez and how Busch will be used now that he is back in the majors. In the meantime, the Dodgers will look to stay hot and extend their gaudy 76-47 record that seems to climb regularly during their current hot streak.