Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith hasn’t played since April 12th due to a concussion. He is arguably the best catcher in baseball and was off to a terrific start prior to suffering the injury. LA recently received a positive update on Smith, and the Dodgers are hoping he can return soon.

The Dodgers have been short-handed in recent action due to various injuries and players missing time due to paternity leave. The Dodgers have had a surprising number of players go on paternity leave over the past couple of weeks, including Mookie Betts and Max Muncy. However, LA is slowly getting reinforcements back which could lead to a hot streak for the ball club.

From an injury standpoint, Smith and JD Martinez have both been forced to miss time as of late. Martinez is expected to remain out on Friday, but is Will Smith playing tonight vs. the St. Louis Cardinals?

Will Smith injury status vs. Cardinals

Will Smith will “likely” return against the Cardinals on Friday evening, per David Vassegh.

He missed more time than anticipated due to his injury. However, concussion timetables are always difficult to predict.

The Dodgers are hopeful that Smith will pick up where he left off. He was one of LA’s most consistent hitters prior to going down with his concussion, slashing .333/.417/.641 with a 1.058 OPS and three home runs through 11 games to open the season.

When it comes to the question of is Will Smith playing tonight vs. the Cardinals, the answer is most likely.