Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping prospect Michael Busch on the active roster despite the returns of Max Muncy (paternity leave) and Will Smith (concussion) on Friday. From a position player standpoint, Luke Williams was sent down to make room on the roster instead of Busch, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

“Michael Busch will get a little more extended run in the majors than originally anticipated with Luke Williams being the one going down for Max Muncy,” Ardaya shared on Twitter.

The Dodgers’ offense has been inconsistent in 2023. Although Busch hasn’t exactly torn the cover off the baseball since making his debut this past week, he may be able to help provide stability for LA.

Busch entered the 2023 campaign as the Dodgers’ No. 3 overall prospect, trailing only C Diego Cartaya and RHP Bobby Miller. Busch features the ability to play both the infield and outfield. The Dodgers are known for utilizing versatile players, so that is likely part of the reason Busch is sticking around on the MLB roster. He also offers sneaky power. It will be interesting to see if Busch is able to develop as an all-around hitter though.

The Dodgers are preparing to open a six-game homestand on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Although Los Angeles hasn’t had the best start in 2023, they are performing much better than St. Louis. The Cardinals come into this game sporting an underwhelming record of 10-16, which is surprising for a typically consistent St. Louis ball club.

First pitch between the Cardinals and Dodgers is scheduled for 7:10 PM PST at Dodger Stadium.