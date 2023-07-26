Jonny DeLuca's promising rookie year with the Los Angeles Dodgers has hit a snag.

DeLuca came up gimpy after he ran toward first base in the Dodgers' 8-7 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. DeLuca immediately clutched his right hamstring and headed toward the Dodgers' dugout.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts replaced DeLuca with Yonny Hernandez. DeLuca's status is currently day-to-day, per ESPN. He joins a lengthy Dodgers injury list that includes Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux, Jake Marisnick, Trayce Thompson, Ryan Pepiot, Dustin May, and Walker Buehler,

Despite the Dodgers' injury woes, they currently have a 58-42 win-loss record and a four-game lead over the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West division.

Jonny DeLuca is paying dividends for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Although the 25-year-old DeLuca had to wait four years, he has exceeded lofty expectations since making his MLB debut on June 7.

DeLuca has shown he is no slouch on defense. He made consecutive SportsCenter-worthy catches in the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 11-5 rout of the Texas Rangers in their season opener on Friday.

DeLuca's timely heroics swung the momentum in favor of Los Angeles. The Dodgers went on to outscore Texas 7-1 in the next four innings.

“Right when we came in the whole dugout was fired up (after DeLuca's back-to-back defensive plays),” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “That was kind of a game-changer for us.”

DeLuca then pinched hit and belted a three-run home run in the Dodgers' 16-3 trouncing of the Rangers the following day. He has been batting .262 with two home runs and six RBIs prior to his hamstring injury on Tuesday.

Here's hoping Jonny DeLuca gets well soon so he could build on his rookie season and help the Dodgers win another World Series title.