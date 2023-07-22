The Los Angeles Dodgers returned to Globe Life Field in Texas and trounced the Rangers 11-5 in the opener of their weekend series on Friday — and the victory was highlighted by back-to-back incredible catches by center fielder Jonny DeLuca.

Ranked the No. 19 prospect in the Dodgers' pipeline, DeLuca looked like an everyday outfielder on Friday night, robbing Leody Taveras and Marcus Semien with highlight-reel plays in the fifth inning.

DeLuca made a sprinting grab to rob Taveras from at least a double on a ball that was destined for the gap, and immediately after robbed Semien from a sure home run that looked to be ready to clear the left-center-field wall before the youngster leaped and took it away.

“The first one, I was very surprised I caught [it],” Deluca said after the game, per MLB.com's Manny Randhawa. “I just ran as hard as I could, and then [gave it] a courtesy dive and it ended up going in my glove. I feel like the second one, I almost made it a little harder than it needed to be. But it was fun. The play was pretty good.”

Objectively, both plays were absolutely superb, preserving a 4-4 tie and allowing Los Angeles to turn on the offense in the back half of the game. The 25-year-old top prospect figures to be plastered on highlight packages throughout the weekend.