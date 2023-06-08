Jonny DeLuca has been working hard for the debut he much-anticipated with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finally gets his shot against the Cincinnati Reds as the Dodgers' starting center fielder.

The 25th-round draft pick was picked up and signed for $300,000 in 2019. Years later, the Dodgers rookie could not be more excited to reap all he has sown by getting a shot to show out in the MLB, via Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

“It's an awesome opportunity, I'm just glad to be here,” said Jonny DeLuca as his debut nears.

DeLuca's most recent stint was with Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City before joining the Dodgers. He hit .292 on a .953 on-base percentage. His hard work also rewarded him with 14 homers and 37 runs batted in the 49 games he saw playing time. Despite all of his previous experiences, he has not seen the same level of competition as the Reds.

“Get my feet wet first. It is actually making me a little antsy to get back out there because I have been playing every day in double-A and triple-A. So, it is a good feeling. I have some good nerves, not bad nerves. I am excited to get out there,” the Dodgers rookie declared as he outlined his feelings surrounding his debut.

DeLuca further explained his goal entering the matchup against the Reds.

“Be myself and go out there. Do whatever I can to help the team win and keep playing my own game. ‘It's the same game.' My dad has always said that. The pressure is always a privilege. Just go out there, have some fun, and do your job,” he said.

The Dodgers sit in second place in the NL West. They hope to overtake the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top spot through a win against the Reds.