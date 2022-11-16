Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Julio Urias is hoping to hear his name called on Wednesday night as the NL Cy Young award winner. Whether he wins the award or not, there is no question that Urias enjoyed a remarkable 2022 campaign. Dodgers pitching coach and former All-Star Mark Prior joined Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat to discuss Urias’s special season, per MLB.com.

“I think he kind of flew under the radar surprisingly,” Prior said. “Obviously playing in LA we get a lot of attention with the season that we had. Every single day he goes out and gives us a chance to win ball games. He goes out and he makes 30 starts this year. He limits damage, gets a lot of soft contact, doesn’t walk a ton of guys.”

Julio Urias was previously selected as an NL Cy Young finalist. He ultimately finished the season with a sparking 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP for the Dodgers. Urias struck out 166 batters over 175 innings to go along with 17 individual victories.

Urias also became the first ever Mexican-born pitcher to win the ERA title.

Although Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins enjoyed an incredible campaign, Julio Urias has a chance to win the NL Cy Young award. His value was even more crucial when you consider the Dodgers’ rotation injuries they endured in 2022. Walker Buehler ended up requiring Tommy John surgery, while both Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin missed time due to injury.

We will ultimately find out if Urias wins the NL Cy Young award on Wednesday night.