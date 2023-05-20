A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed southpaw pitcher Julio Urias on the 15-day injured list, the team announced Saturday.

“The Dodgers have recalled RHP Wander Suero and placed LHP Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, retroactive May 19,” the Dodgers posted on their official Twitter account.

This move by the Dodgers came after a poor outing by Julio Urias last Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he was lit up by Willson Contreras and company. In that game, Urias gave up six earned runs, including four home runs, on six hits, while issuing two walks with just a strikeout across just 3.0 innings of work on the mound. The Dodgers lost that game to the tune of a 16-8 score.

The said hamstring issue could be a major reason for that ugly performance by Julio Urias, who currently has a 5-4 record with a 4.39 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 10 starts so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles has yet to produce an exact timetable for the return of Julio Urias, but for now, the Dodgers will have to find a way to keep their pitching afloat without the 26-year-old.

Urias, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last January, has been so susceptible to the long ball this season, even prior to his performance versus the Cardinals. So far this year, Julio Urias has a home run-to-flyball rate of 20.3 percent. Last season, he only had a 10.8 percent HR/FB rate. His FIP and xFIP have also risen to 5.32 and 4.02 from 3.71 and 3.81 in 2021, respectively.