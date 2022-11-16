Published November 16, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Wednesday, it was announced that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has won the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. He was voted unanimously to capture the title and became the first pitcher in Marlins history to earn the honor of being a Cy Young winner. Alcantara is the 15th pitcher in NL history to win the award unanimously with Clayton Kershaw doing it most recently in 2014.

He also joined Pedro Martinez as the second player from the Dominican Republican to win the Cy Young.

A special season in South Beach. Sandy Alcantara is your 2022 NL Cy Young winner! pic.twitter.com/6s1WITFqkl — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2022

Sandy Alcantara finished 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 207 strikeouts. He led the league with 228 innings pitched this season. Incredibly, he tossed six complete games, which was more than the other 29 major league teams combined. That might be the most remarkable stat from his dominant season.

A lot of people were caught off guard by his dominance this season. Last year, Alcantara lost 15 games. But if you look deeper, he was primed for a breakout. A pitcher’s WHIP is one of the most important statistics to look at when evaluating a pitcher and the Marlins ace has improved all six years of his career.

The voting was not close at all. A lot of people thought Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias might earn some first place votes and make it a tight race. Instead, Urias finished third behind Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried. Phillies starter Aaron Nola and D’Backs’ ace Zac Gallen rounded out the top five.

The future is bright in Miami. Alcantara is on a friendly contract, signing a five-year, $56 million deal with a club option in 2027.