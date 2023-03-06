San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to receive harsh treatment from fans this season. He was suspended last year for PEDs which drew the ire of fans on social media, and now they are receiving the opportunity to air their grievances in person. Dodgers fans let Tatis Jr. hear it on Monday in his first at-bat at Camelback Ranch (Dodgers’ Spring Training home field), per Fabian Ardaya.

Video via Talkin’ Baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr. receives boos in his first AB against the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/hu4RqFeuk2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 6, 2023

Tatis Jr. immediately found himself down in the count after receiving a clock violation. Dodgers’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard promptly retired Tatis Jr. on the next pitch, getting him to send a lazy fly ball to the second baseman for an out.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is well aware of the reception he’s going to receive around the league this season. He will especially hear no shortage of booing and taunting when playing against rivals on the road, such as the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Tatis Jr. has given the Dodgers trouble in the past, but Los Angeles is looking for ways to contain him this season.

Noah Syndergaard, Dustin May impress for Dodgers vs. Padres

Noah Syndergaard did more than just retire Tatis Jr. in the game. The Dodgers’ right-hander spun three innings of scoreless baseball, striking out two in the process. He also didn’t allow a hit or a walk in the effort. Dustin May followed Syndergaard with three scoreless innings of his own, striking out three while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Syndergaard and May will be pivotal for the Dodgers in 2023 in the back end of the rotation. Their performances on Monday were certainly encouraging.