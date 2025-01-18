Just a few months after winning the World Series over the New York Yankees, life just keeps getting better for Los Angeles Dodgers fans. After months of debate over where Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki would go, he announced on Friday that he will be signing with the Dodgers for the 2025 season.

The Sasaki sweepstakes were by far the biggest story in MLB free agency this offseason, and now the race has come to a predictable ending. The Dodgers seem to hit on all of these free agents and they have done it again here.

Shortly after the signing was announced, Dodgers fans started going crazy over their new starting pitcher on social media.

“Dodgers Holy smokes! This is going to be fun this season 2025,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan added, “The Dodgers won the World Series last year with basically only one healthy starting pitcher in the World Series. I’m a Dodger fan up here in Dodger country. This just keeps getting better and better.”

Sasaki will join his teammates from the Japanese World Baseball Classic team, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, in Dodger Blue this summer. The Dodgers beat out the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and others for Sasaki, who was one of the top pitchers in on the market.

The Dodgers will be thrilled to have Sasaki in their rotation after they had to manage almost the entirety of the playoffs in 2024 without reliable starting pitching. Yamamoto was returning from injury and couldn't go deep into games as a result, while Ohtani was unavailable to pitch after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Walker Buehler was one of the bright spots for the Dodgers in the rotation during the playoffs, but he is now in Boston after agreeing to a deal with the Red Sox in free agency. Tyler Glasnow will also be back next season on the mound after an elbow injury ended his 2024 season, so the Dodgers will be loaded in that department.

Adding all of those talented arms, alongside Sasaki, to a Dodgers team that will already have one of the best bullpens in the MLB and an elite batting lineup will make them the clear World Series favorites heading into the season. That doesn't always play out as expected, but there's no question that the Dodgers are in good position to make a run at a repeat in 2025.