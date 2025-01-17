Roki Sasaki, the highly anticipated Japanese pitching phenom, has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sasaki made the announcement on Instagram, as reported by Mark Feinsand on X: “Roki Sasaki has announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Dodgers.”

The 23-year-old right-hander was one of the most sought-after international free agents this offseason, drawing interest from 20 MLB teams, including the Padres and Blue Jays. Despite significant competition and limited financial flexibility due to international signing restrictions, the Dodgers secured Sasaki on a minor-league contract. The deal includes a signing bonus from which the Chiba Lotte Marines, Sasaki’s Nippon Professional Baseball team, will receive a posting fee equal to 25% of the bonus.

Sasaki’s decision underscores his desire to join a franchise that aligns with his vision of globalizing baseball. Joel Wolfe, Sasaki’s agent, described his client’s unique mindset: “He doesn’t seem to look at it in the typical way that other players do. He has a more long-term, global view of things.” Sasaki’s commitment to the sport mirrors that of his new teammate, Shohei Ohtani, who has consistently advocated for the growth of baseball worldwide.

While the Padres and Blue Jays made late pushes for Sasaki, the Dodgers emerged as the clear choice. Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, had called Sasaki a “major priority” during the Winter Meetings, emphasizing the team’s intention to solidify their rotation for a title defense. With a blazing fastball clocking over 100 mph and a devastating splitter, Sasaki projects as a front-line starter capable of immediate impact.

In 2024, Sasaki posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.036 WHIP in Nippon Professional Baseball, striking out 129 batters in 111 innings. Over four NPB seasons, he maintained a remarkable 2.10 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, solidifying his reputation as one of the top young arms in the world.

Sasaki’s choice to sign before turning 25—when he could have secured a larger contract without international signing restrictions—underscores his readiness to compete at the highest level. Wolfe highlighted Sasaki’s drive, saying, “He’s not coming here just to be rich or to get a huge contract. He wants to be great. He wants to be one of the greatest ever.”

Joining a Dodgers rotation that already includes stars like Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Clayton Kershaw, Sasaki’s arrival cements Los Angeles as a powerhouse. With a long-term focus on both personal development and growing the game, Sasaki’s move marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the reigning World Series champions.