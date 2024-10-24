The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for their fourth World Series in eight years, this one without their ace. Tyler Glasnow has been shut down since August with elbow inflammation. Now, starting pitching is their biggest weakness heading into the Fall Classic. The good news for Dodgers fans is that Glasnow told Foul Territory TV he got good news on his elbow from a doctor and should be ready for 2025.

Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue posted the news on social media on Thursday.

“Tyler Glasnow said on Foul Territory TV he recently had his right elbow checked out again, and there were signs of improvement, which wasn't the case when he had an MRI in September that prompted being shut down.”

That phrasing had some Dodgers fans hoping he could be added to the World Series roster before Friday. Moreno reported that they are not considering that.

“Glasnow said he gave some thought to trying to make a return during the playoffs, but doctors and coaches warned there was too much risk with that. He's optimistic for 2025.”

This Dodgers team is built for an extended run past 2024. Glasnow was brought in to be one of their aces and was dominant throughout the year. While Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were hurt, Glasnow steadied the ship.

Tyler Glasnow set to dominate for the Dodgers in 2025

The trade with the Rays brought the Dodgers to a level that no other team could reach. With Kershaw, Yamamoto, Glasnow, and Walker Buehler, they had a dominant rotation on paper. Then, everyone was hurt. Glasnow was out there alone until they acquired Jack Flaherty at the deadline. Shortly after, Glasnow was done for the season.

Without their most consistent pitcher from the regular season, the Dodgers have rolled through the National League. Since going down 2-1 to the Padres in the NLDS, they are 6-2 and rolling into the World Series. Much of that success has been thanks to their bullpen arms, who have picked up tons of innings so far.

Without Glasnow and Kershaw, the Dodgers have used bullpen games to keep their starters on regular rest. The Mets won Game 2 on a bullpen game, but LA has won the other two games. That includes shutting down the Padres on the road in an elimination game.

With Tyler Glasnow ready for opening day, the Dodgers will be the favorites for the NL pennant once again. Expect more great pitching on top of their all-time hitting lineup for 2025.