Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Justin Verlander just keeps on winning. Fresh off winning the 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros, the future Hall of Famer pitcher is adding more to his trophy case, as he has won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award in unanimous fashion.

Verlander swept all first-place votes in the balloting, finishing with a total of 2010 points. Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease came in second with 97 points (14 second-place votes, 10 third-place votes), Toronto Blue Jays’ Alex Manaoh was third (7 second-place votes, 13 third-place votes), Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani was fourth (9 second-place votes, 7 third-place votes), while Verlander’s teammate, Framber Valdez rounded out the top five with 14 points.

Justin Verlander UNANIMOUSLY wins the AL Cy Young Award, receiving all 30 first place votes! pic.twitter.com/yP4GNk6q74 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 17, 2022

This is the third time that Justin Verlander has pocketed the prestigious award. He first won it in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers during the same year he won the American League MVP. Nine Years later, he’d won the same award again with the Astros. At 39 years old, Verlander is aging like fine wine, and there are no serious signs yet of slowing down.

In the 2022 MLB season, Verlander put together an 18-4 record to go with a 1.75 ERA and 0.829 WHIP across 28 starts. He also posted a 220 ERA+, which is the highest he’s racked up in a season with at least six starts.

With Justin Verlander cementing his status yet again as an elite pitcher, his future in the MLB should only get even more interesting. Verlander is currently a free agent and should get lucrative contracts from teams looking to add a stud to their pitching rotation.